As part of the Clery Act, the Texas Tech Police Department gave notice to a reported sexual assault by forcible fondling which took place on the west side of Coleman Hall.
On Dec. 8 at approximately 1:02 a.m. a female was approached by a Hispanic male on the south side of Coleman Hall, according to the notice. She alleged she was sexually assaulted outside on the west side of Coleman Hall then ran from the area.
The last known location of the Hispanic male was on the west side of Coleman Hall. He is described to be 19 to 22 years old with a thin mustache and sideburns, according to the notice. He is approximately 6 feet tall and has a thin build. He was wearing a black ball cap with a white front and was also wearing dark colored long-sleeved top, light colored shorts and tennis shoes.
Those who may have witnessed the activity related to the incident or have knowledge of the responsible party should contact Tech PD at 806-743-2000 or Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
