The University Career Center, with the goal to help students extend their network and look for a potential career, will be hosting an All-Majors Virtual Career Fair for the spring semester on April 1.
The event this year also marks the third time the All-Majors Career Fair is hosted in an online format. Tori Coleman, program coordinator at the University Career Center, said this career fair will be hosted through a chat-based platform called CareerEco, where students can log on to see all their potential employers and engage in conversations with them. This fair will be open to everyone, including Tech alumni, who could be both an employee seeking a job or an employer offering a job.
“We have relationships with our employers, and a lot of them are Tech alumni,” Coleman said. “They have been hired by previous employers in the career fair, worked for them, and now they return as employers themselves to recruit more.”
This semester’s Career Fair will introduce many familiar employers like Macy’s or Covenant Health, as well as federal organizations like the FBI or the U.S. Secret Service that will look for potential employees interested in working with them, said Coleman.
The University Career Center, however, will not be participating in this event as an employer, but they will be actively monitoring and offering support for both students and employers, said Carol Trigg, associate director of the University Career Center.
“Our role is to communicate with the employers, and then communicate with students who have questions,” Trigg said.
Unlike various major-focused career fairs hosted around campus, the nature behind the All-Major Career Fair is that students who are seeking a job do not need to be in a specific field of study to be hired by a company. Jay Killough, director of the University Career Center, said employers at this event will be looking at more than just the student’s major when they decide if you are fit for a position.
“This All-Major fair is in tune with the idea that major really doesn’t matter,” Killough said. “They are looking for the right skill set and the right type of person. It is more general in nature.”
Despite being hosted in an online format this year, Killough said the University Career Center is encouraging students to treat this the same way as they would if this event was hosted at a physical location.
“We recommend students get dressed up and have their resume and documents readily uploaded to the CareerEco platform,” Killough said. “Students should keep their virtual presence positive.”
There is also a benefit to dressing up professionally: it will help with fixing your behavior and mindset to appear more formal and appropriate. This can be proved crucial in an interview with future employers, said Killough.
There are minor things that prove to be critical when participating in an interview online, such as visual settings and facial expressions. Killough said that sometimes students tend to forget about these factors, and it might reduce the effectiveness of their virtual presence to the employer. The University Career Center provides various ways that might help students with this, including Mocktail Parties and Resume Critiques. There is also a Career Closet available at the University Career Center where students can get a professional-looking outfit free of charge once per semester.
Another thing students should note is that only listed employers for the event are available, and not all employers will be present there. However, Killough said students should participate in this event, whether their desired employer is there or not.
“The Career Fair is just convenient because there’s a large number of employers gathered up at one time, but students should not get discouraged if their employer of choice is not there,” Killough said. “We can provide strategies and ways for students to contact their desired employers.”
The event will be hosted between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 1, on the CareerEco platform. Registration is still open for the event, and all University Career Center representatives encourage students to actively participate in this event to understand more about the job market and get themselves a potential job or internship offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.