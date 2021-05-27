Cindy Akers was named interim dean for College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources on Thursday, May 27, according to a news release from Texas Tech.
Akers currently serves as the associate dean for Academic and Student Programs within the college and also serves as a professor for the Department of Agricultural Education & Communications, according to the release.
She also president of the Non-land-grant Agriculture and Renewable Resources Universities in 2019 as well as named a fellow in the American Association for Agricultural Education in 2017. Akers also served as the previous president of the AAAE-Western Region, according to the release. Akers has also served as the chair of the Texas Tech's Teaching Academy.
"This is the opportunity to work with the Texas Tech administration and the entire CASNR community to advance our education and research and continue enriching the college's welcoming, hands-on culture," Akers said according to the release.
