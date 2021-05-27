Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Cloudy and windy during the morning. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.