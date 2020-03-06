Leaders from Texas Tech met with the head of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board on Friday to discuss education accessibility at the university.
According to a Tech news release, Harrison Keller, the commissioner of higher education for the board, said Tech is committed to the success of its students.
“We’re talking about some of the ways we can streamline pathways for students into the university and into the workforce,” Keller said, according to the news release.
Facilitating access to affordable and effective education is the main goal of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, according to the news release.
Administrators from the Tech University Health Sciences Center and Texas Tech University System were present at the meeting, according to the news release.
Tech provides various opportunities for students to access cost-effective education such as partnerships with community colleges and programs such as OnRamps, a dual-credit program, according to the news release.
President Lawrence Schovanec said Keller’s goals for higher education in Texas are promising, according to the news release.
“His support for greater cooperation between four and two-year institutions aligns with one of our priorities to provide greater access to a college education through our partnership with community colleges at our regional sites,” Schovanec said, according to the news release.
Tedd Mitchell, Chancellor of the Texas Tech University System, said the board Keller heads serves a fundamental role in helping institutions of higher education in Texas provide access to affordable education, according to the news release.
“Having a group like the Coordinating Board, that can work with all the different areas of higher education to come up with a more uniform approach to the degrees we offer through our universities, becomes really critical,” Mitchell said, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.