Students have plenty of opportunities throughout the semester to get to know their classmates, professors and advisers. However, there are some people at Texas Tech that students may not realize play a key role in their education.
The Tech Board of Regents presides over delegating the policies of the Tech System, according to the Tech System website. Christopher M. Huckabee, the chairman of the board from Fort Worth, was appointed to the board on Jan. 22, 2015 by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Huckabee was named chairman on March 21, 2019, and his term ends on Jan. 31, 2021, according to the System website. He served the board in the past as vice chairman and as a member of the Facilities Committee, Finance and Administration Committee, Academic, Clinical and Student Affairs Committee and Investment Advisory Committee.
The Board of Regents, according to the System website, also appoints one student regent for a year-long term.
Sean Lewis, first-year Texas Tech School of Law student from Detroit, Michigan, is serving as the fourteenth student regent, and his term expires on May 31, 2020, according to the System website. Lewis, who was the 2018-19 Student Government Association president during his undergraduate education, is a member of the Academic, Clinical and Student Affairs committee.
Tedd L. Mitchell serves as both the president of Tech Health Sciences Center and chancellor of the Tech System, according to the System website. He has been president of the HSC since 2010 and became the System’s fifth chancellor on Oct. 25, 2018.
Part of Mitchell’s duties as chancellor include serving as the chief executive officer of a $2 billion, four-university conglomerate consisting of Tech, the HSC, Angelo State University and HSC El Paso, according to the System website. He also works with the Board of Regents, System administration and each university president to boost the System’s profile and promote the ideas of advancing higher education, health care, research and community outreach.
Lawrence Schovanec serves as the 17th president of Tech, according to the Tech administration website. He originally served as an assistant professor in the Tech Department of Mathematics and Statistics and went on to serve as chairman for almost 10 years.
Schovanec was also appointed dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and served as interim president for 10 months in 2012 and 2013 before later being named Provost, according to the Tech administration website. He was appointed as university president in 2016.
Schovanec, according to the administration website, has achieved a multitude of honors and awards to represent Tech in a variety of ways and has always emphasized teaching excellence and has adhered to Tech’s commitment to its core mission statements.
In Schovanec’s first year as president, Tech increased both need and merit-based scholarships by $8 million, according to the administration website. In addition, he launched an initiative to improve student success, which helped Tech achieve record-setting retention rates for the past three years.
