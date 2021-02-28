The City of Lubbock Public health Department confirmed 12 additional cases of COVID-19, 30 recoveries and one additional death as of 4 p.m. Feb. 28, according to a release from the city. Lubbock County has a total case count of 48,160. Of these, 351 are active and 47,101 are recovered, and there are 708 COVID-19-related deaths.
There are a combined 15 open hospital beds and 28 patients holding for beds at Covenant Health System and University Medical Center. It can be important to note this bed count differs from that of the City of Lubbock and Department of State Health Services dashboards because they cover all available beds, including specialty beds, according to the release.
The COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 4.46 percent Feb. 27, and Trauma Service Area B will remain under lessened restrictions due outlined under Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders unless the percentage rises above 15 percent for seven consecutive days, according to the release.
