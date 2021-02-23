The City of Lubbock confirmed 28 new COVID-19 cases and, 43 recoveries and one additional death as of 4 p.m., Feb. 23, according to a release from the City of Lubbock. Lubbock County’s total COVID-19 case count is 48,023, of these, 422 are active, 46,896 are recovered and 705 are listed as COVID-19-related deaths.
University Medical Center and Covenant Health System have a combined 12 open hospital beds and 22 patients holding for beds, according to the release. This bed count differs from the City of Lubbock and Department of State Health Services dashboards because they count all available beds.
Feb. 22’s hospitalization percentage was 4.98 percent, well under the 15 percent threshold outlined in Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order, according to the release.
