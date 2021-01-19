As of 4 p.m. today The City of Lubbock confirmed 117 new cases of Coronavirus, 276 recoveries and four additional deaths, according to a news release made by the City.
This brings the total number of cases in Lubbock County to 45,717. 3,162 of these cases are active, 41,910 9 are listed as recovered and there are 636 total deaths according to the release.
There are a combined 25 open hospital beds and 48 patients holding for beds at University Medical Center and Covenant Health System as of 4 p.m. according to the release.
