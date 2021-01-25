The City of Lubbock confirmed 93 new cases of COVID-19 today as of 4 p.m., according to a release made by the City.
Additionally, there were 321 recoveries and five additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in Lubbock County to 46,329, with 2,170 active, 43,504 listed as recovered and 650 total deaths, according to the release.
There are a combined 19 open hospital beds and 22 patients holding for beds at University Medical Center and Covenant Health System as of 4 p.m. according to the release.
