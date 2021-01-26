According to a release by the City of Lubbock, Lubbock has a total number of 46,786 COVID-19 cases, 2,006 of those cases are active, 43,786 are recovered, and 660 total deaths.
The City has confirmed 128 new COVID-19 cases, 245 recoveries, as well as 5 additional deaths as of 4 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 26, according to the release.
There are 17 open hospital beds, according to the release, and 42 patients holding for those beds at Covenant Health System and University Medical Center as of 4 p.m.
These numbers are a representation of staffed beds open to accept patients, according to the release, and are different from the available bed count reflected on The City of Lubbock and the DSHS dashboard.
The mentioned dashboards count available beds including specialty beds like psychiatric, PICU, pediatrics, outpatient, in addition to hospitalized patients in the 22 county Trauma Service Area, according to the release.
The threshold of patients in Lubbock regional hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases remains above the 15 percent of available hospital beds, according to the release.
Yesterday, the COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 15.02 percent, according to the release.
Until the city stays under 15 percent for seven consecutive days, Trauma Service Area B will stay under the further restrictions, according to the release, as stated in Governor Abbott's executive order.
Located on mylubbock.info/ga-31 or mylubbock.info/ga-32 are executive orders 31 and 32, according to the release.
Located on mylubbock.info/dshs-covid are COVID-19 state, regional, and county level statistics by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), according to the release.
COVID-19 local statistics can be found on mylubbock.info/covid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.