On March 4, the City of Lubbock managed a vaccine clinic, according to a news release from the city. The vaccine clinic maintained a continued focus on people meeting the 1A and 1B guidelines that were set by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Through the vaccine clinic, an additional 2,912 individuals received the vaccine, according to the news release.
The following is a breakdown of who has been vaccinated since vaccines were available, according to the news release.
- In December 2020 - 2,086 vaccinations were given to those in Phases 1A and 1B
- In January 2021 - 20,347 vaccinations were administered: 18,007 first doses, 2,340 second doses
- In February 2021 - 33,342 vaccinations were administered: 17,911 first doses, 15,431 second doses
- On March 2 - 2,408 vaccinations were administered: 744 first doses, 1,664 second doses
- On March 3 - 2,524 vaccinations were administered: 1,033 first doses, 1,491 second doses
- On March 4 - 2,912 vaccinations were administered: 1,432 first doses, 1,480 second doses
Through Lubbock Health Department, 41,213 have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, and 22,406 individuals have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, according to the news release.
There will be additional vaccine clinics held this week with a continued focus on individuals that are within the 1A and 1B guidelines, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.