Texas Tech eLearning and Academic Partnerships will sign an academic agreement with Midland College to establish a Tech site at its campus Monday.
The agreement, which will take place at 1 p.m. on Nov. 25 at the Scharbauer Student Center located on North Garfield Street in Midland, will allow Midland College students to take Tech courses and will make it easier to transfer to Tech, according to a Tech news release.
The event, according to the news release, will be livestreamed on the Tech’s Academic Partnerships Facebook page.
