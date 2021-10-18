With the end of the fall semester approaching, students are starting to register and decide their class schedules for the upcoming spring semester.
As students meet with their major’s advisers, some advisers on campus shared a few tips for students seeking guidance during their next advising appointment.
Assistant director for Explore Advising Cassandra D. Schmitt said it is important to build a relationship with your adviser.
“Form a relationship with your adviser and meet with them often," Schmitt said. "Once you meet with your adviser, be open and honest about what is going on and how we can help. Advisers want to help and guide you to the appropriate resources,” Schmitt said.
Students have access to DegreeWorks, an online system that allows students to view their degree plan through their Raiderlink.
Assistant director of University Programs and Student Success Courtney Lynn said students should get familiar with DegreeWorks to understand how it can help them stay on track alongside their adviser.
“It is important to make sure you are taking the correct classes and to meet with your adviser to gear them towards the career you want to take,” Lynn said. “You can look at different degrees on the “What If” option to see what classes you have and view concentrations for a major or minor.”
Public relations adviser Paloma Rappa said students should remain transparent when meeting with their adviser. She said it is important to let your adviser know what works best for your personal schedule.
“Advisers are here to help you through your entire college career, I encourage students to have a work-life balance," Rappa said. "If you are feeling overwhelmed with your classes, talk about rearranging things, help us help you find that balance. Academic success is having a personal life and succeeding in your academics.”
Registration for seniors opens November 4, November 9 for juniors, November 12 for sophomores and November 15 for first-year students. All registration for classes opens up through Raiderlink at 3 p.m. on each day.
