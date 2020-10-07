One may be registered to vote in their hometown but live in Lubbock while attending Texas Tech. Another way to vote, other than going home, is to apply for an absentee ballot.
There are many misconceptions between absentee ballots and mail-in voting. Absentee ballots only can be requested by someone who physically will not be at the polling location during the voting dates, whether one may be at college, traveling or out of the county in which they are registered to vote.
“In Texas, there’s only four reasons to get a mail-in ballot,” Dorothy Kennedy, Lubbock County Elections Office administrator, said. “One is you have to be 65 and older. The second one is you have a disability.”
To get a mail-in ballot one will have to be out of the county in which they registered to vote during the early voting days of Oct. 13 through Oct. 30, Kennedy said. The last reason to get a mail-in ballot is if one is confined to jail.
Kennedy said if one falls into any of the four categories, they can call the Lubbock County Elections Office at (806) 775-1338 to acquire an application.
“The first step of the application in which you write down which of the four reasons you fall into,” Kennedy said.
The county elections office has to receive the paper application by Friday, Oct. 23, so one should plan ahead when sending it in.
