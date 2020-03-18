While several Texas cities’ restaurants are strictly doing business through delivery or carry-out due to concerns of COVID-19, Governor Greg Abbott waived regulations to allow the delivery of alcohol.
With this waiver, restaurants can now deliver beer, wine and mixed drinks along with the purchase of food, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office. Abbott also directed the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to disregard provisions to permit manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers of alcoholic beverages to repurchase or sell back unopened items.
“The State of Texas is committed to supporting retailers, restaurants and their employees,” Abbott said, according to the release. “These waivers will allow restaurants to provide enhanced delivery options to consumers during this temporary period of social distancing.”
The waivers were in response to the hospitality industry’s struggles due to COVID-19, according to the release. Some restaurants in Lubbock are still allowing customers to dine in, but in cities such as Houston, Dallas and Austin, all restaurants and bars are only allowed to do business via delivery of carry out.
