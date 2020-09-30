Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter requesting President Donald Trump to issue disaster declarations for five counties amid Hurricane Hanna.
Public Assistance for Debris Removal (Category A), Emergency Protective Measures (Category B), Permanent Work (Categories C to G) and Direct Federal Assistance was requested for Cameron, Hidalgo, Kleberg, Nueces and Willacy, according to a release from the governor's office. The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program also was requested for statewide relief.
After Hurricane Hanna's landfall, the Federal Emergency Management Agency granted Texas' request for a Federal Emergency Declaration.
