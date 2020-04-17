In an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that all schools’ classrooms will remain closed for the remainder of the school year on Friday.
“The team of doctors advising us has determined that it will be unsafe to allow students to gather at schools for the foreseeable future,” Abbott said.
As classrooms will be closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, this applies to both public and private schools, as well as schools of higher education. Despite classrooms being shut down, schools will still be able to continue the remainder of the school year virtually.
While students will not be able to visit their schools during this time, teachers are still allowed to go to their classrooms for video instruction, administrative duties or to clean out their rooms.
With all schools in the state of Texas being affected by this executive order, Dr. Kathy Rollo, the Lubbock ISD Superintendent, released a statement regarding the closure of classrooms.
“We are disappointed that we will not be together this school year, but certainly understand this decision,” Rollo said, according to a Lubbock ISD news release. “The health and safety of our students and staff are our top priority.”
Despite being saddened, Rollo said remote learning, food distribution and other services will continue to go as planned. Lubbock ISD will also continue to provide updates, as well as communicate with families throughout the pandemic.
“While the end of this school year will look different, we know we will finish strong,” Rollo said, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.