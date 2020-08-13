The upcoming fall semester for schools and the impact of COVID-19 cases were topics Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other local officials discussed during a Lubbock news conference Thursday.
Regarding the occurrence of COVID-19 cases at the beginning of the new school year, Abbott said one could expect cases to arise during gatherings after school.
"And it is especially important, at a time when schools are opening, that everyone in the entire school setting is extra vigilant, making sure they do maintain the same practices, so they can reduce the spread of COVID-19," he said.
For any gathering, whether they take place at schools or not, Abbott said people need to be vigilant until there is better treatment for the virus. Even in gatherings with close family members, he said masks should be worn.
"I must emphasize that [Dr. Tedd Mitchell, Texas Tech System chancellor,] today repeated what the doctors in Houston said yesterday and what doctors in Dallas said before and what doctors across the entire state of Texas have repeated," he said, "and that is the best strategy we have to slow the spread of COVID-19 before we have medications is the practice of people wearing masks."
Abbott expressed his thanks to Tech for its help in developing viral transport media that has been utilized across the state. The university's support has helped in increasing the ability to test for COVID-19.
In addition to COVID-19, Abbott said it is important to be aware of the presence of the flu in the upcoming fall, as more people will need access to hospital beds.
Despite the potential rise in case numbers, Abbott also discussed strategies used in Lubbock to combat COVID-19. The effectiveness of convalescent blood plasma treatment is one strategy that was brought up.
"This is blood plasma by people who have had COVID, who have developed the antibodies to defeat COVID and were able to provide a blood supply," Abbott said. "I would highly recommend for anybody who has had COVID, especially recently, to consider donating blood, whether you'd be in Lubbock or Amarillo or wherever you may be."
Along with strategies and reopening schools, Abbott addressed the possibility of reopening bars.
There are multiple factors and aspects of COVID-19 data that need to be considered before reopening bars, Abbott said.
"Listen, there's a reality," he said. "People have had an altered state of life for the past few months. One that requires wearing a mask, one that requires staying at home if at all possible, one that reduces your level of interactivity with others."
The pandemic is a lifetime challenge, and it is easy to get a sense of fatigue, Abbott said.
"If there's one message I can convey today and that is the ongoing necessity, the ongoing reality that COVID-19 still exists in Lubbock, it still exists in Texas, it still exists globally," he said, "and if people do not continue to, in a very disciplined way, maintain the highest level of standards, what you will see if an acceleration of the expansion of COVID-19."
