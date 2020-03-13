Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state emergency for all Texas counties and discussed ways the state is working to defend against COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus, Friday.
Abbott, Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd took part in a news conference hosted at noon Friday to discuss steps moving forward.
In San Antonio, Texas' first drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic was established, Abbott said.
"This facility is opening at this moment," he said at the time of the news conference.
Regardless, Abbott said the state is building on its current capabilities to combat against COVID-19.
For those who want more information about COVID-19, Abbott said one can visit the DSHS website.
At the time of the news conference, Abbott said there were 39 confirmed cases in Texas and close to 220 Texans have been tested in state public health labs or by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If one is uninsured and needs testing, Abbott said one can take part in public health testing or private laboratory testing.
The state has taken other measures to ensure people do not get the virus.
Visitation at nursing homes, hospitals an day cares was restricted, Abbott said. Visitation also has been restricted at state prisons.
It is not a good idea to travel internationally, Abbott said. When traveling within the U.S., one needs to be smart.
Regardless of the restrictions, Abbott said he wants people to consider that no on needs to stock up on supplies. Hoarding is not necessary or productive.
Hellerstedt said no population has pre-existing immunity to COVID-19, which is why it is called the novel coronavirus. In addition to ensuring one is practicing good hygiene, one needs to ensure their neighbors, co-workers and friends are doing the same.
"If folks do what we ask them to do, absolutely, we will flatten that curve," he said.
