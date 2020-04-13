With the COVID-19 outbreak affecting businesses of all caliber, Goldman Sachs and LiftFund announced they are providing a $50 million in loans to help small businesses in Texas at a virtual news conference with Governor Greg Abbott on Monday.
“Goldman Sachs has long recognized that small businesses are the catalyst of economic growth and job creation across our country,” President and Chief Operating Officer of Golden Sachs John Waldron said. “These businesses employ nearly half of the American workforce. Their health is critical to the health of our economy.”
Goldman Sachs and the LiftFund both teamed up to provide $50 million to help small businesses across the state for the economic growth and employment in Texas. This is just a small part of the national commitment Goldman Sachs has made as they have announced they would provide $550 million nationally to aide small businesses.
With the $50 million being provided to help keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic, Janie Barrera, president and CEO of LiftFund, announced that the money will be given out through the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) on LiftFund’s website. The loans given out could be either partially or entirely forgiven depending on the circumstances.
“Small businesses and their employees are at the heart of the Texas economy, and they need support during these difficult times,” Abbott said. “These loans will help us revitalize our economy and restore Texans’ livelihoods as we respond to COVID-19. I thank Goldman Sachs and the LiftFund for providing this lifeline to Texas small businesses and their employees by providing them with the support to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19.”
As the first half of the news conference was dedicated to recognizing Goldman Sachs and LiftFund’s help provided for small businesses in Texas, Abbott continued alone, giving an updater regarding the virus.
“I cannot emphasize enough, our primary goal in the state of Texas right now, is to ensure we are doing everything we can to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, contain it and make sure the state is a safe place for all Texans,” Abbott said. “Along those lines, I have some good news. I’ll call it glimmers of hope with a whole bunch of red flags attached to those glimmers of hope.”
As of Monday morning, over 130,000 Texans have been tested for COVID-19 with 13,827 testing positive, he said. Currently, 1,176 Texans are hospitalized due to the virus, 286 have died and 2,268 have recovered.
With those numbers, Abbott said the curve is beginning to flatten as the numbers reported on Sunday marked the lowest number of people testing positive for COIVD-19 in an entire week and the second-lowest since late March. Despite the positive statistics, Abbott recognized that Sunday’s have typically had the fewest number of positive cases reported. The number of people hospitalized also marks the fewest in a week, showing a decline.
“If those trends continue, it truly will mean Texas is moving in the right direction of flattening the curve and lowering the number of people testing positive,” Abbott said. “I highly caution you, however, it’s too early to decisively make that call.”
Regarding the ability to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Abbott said Texas has been effective in supplying the equipment to facilities across the state. Last week, more than 4.4 million masks, 175,000 face shields, 2.5 million gloves and 11,000 gowns were shipped.
Abbott also spoke about the record number of Texans who have filed for unemployment in Texas due to having their hours cut, being laid off or being put on furlough. On Friday, less than 400,000 claims were processed but as of Monday, he said 1.1 claims have been paid for a total of $400 million.
Later this week, Abbott and his team will strategically evaluate what needs to be done for Texas to open its businesses back up with the help of data and medical analysis.
“This is not going to be a rush the gates, everybody is able to suddenly reopen all at once,” Abbott said. “We have to understand that we must reopen in a way in which we are able to stimulate the economy while at the very same time, we contain the spread of COVID-19.”
