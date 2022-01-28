The Texas Tech's men basketball team will host the University of Texas at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the United Supermarkets Arena. Student ticket registration became available at 10 a.m. on Friday and sold out 18 minutes later, according to Tech Athletics.
Tickets for general admission had been sold out for a month before the student tickets were claimed, the cheapest ticket on StubHub as of Jan. 28 is $185 before taxes and fees.
Alex Achorn, the Director of Marketing for Texas Tech men’s basketball, said that students who qualified for "Royalty for Loyalty" gained access to registration 24 hours earlier than the rest of the student body.
“Student registration will open on the 28th, but students who qualified for the Royalty for Loyalty will have access to registration on the 27th at 10 a.m. on the website,” Achorn said.
Students able to claim tickets will still have to wait in line to get seats, and some students are planning to get there earlier than the crowd. Among them is Chase House, a first-year sports management student from Boerne.
“The reason that I want to camp out for the Texas game is Chris Beard, Chris Beard is a snake,” House said. “I already know that it’s going to be the most attended game at Tech this year, so I’ve got to get there early.”
Achorn said that the athletics department is not endorsing a student camp-out for the Texas game like they have previously done for prior marquee matchups.
“Athletics does not endorse a campout, if students go out on their own, we cannot do anything about that,” Achorn said. “We have done campouts in the past, for Kentucky, but nothing like that this year.”
According to Tech Athletics, tickets are general admission as they have been all year. Gene Canal, the assistant athletics director in promotions and fan engagement, said that the university will have safety measures in place for the upcoming game.
“Our students have been very supportive of the system this year, but we will have measures as we have all year long in how we allow students to get in,” Canal said. “We are constantly evaluating the amount of seats remaining and know exactly where they are going.”
