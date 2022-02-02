The first Texas Tech students to set up tents outside the United Supermarkets Arena did so at halftime of Tech’s men’s basketball team’s home game against Mississippi State on Jan. 29, three nights before the No. 14 Red Raiders hosted No. 23 University of Texas.
In an effort to supply these students with anything they could need, Lubbock resident Patrick Worthen started a GoFundMe fundraiser the following morning that he said broke his initial goal of $10,000 in under 10 hours.
“As we were shopping somebody made a $6,000 donation,” Worthen said while unloading a truck full of groceries with two companions on Sunday, “We’re gonna go back to Walmart and get more blankets, probably some gloves and some hats.”
That somebody was Tech alumnus Joe Fairless, founder of the podcast “Best Real Estate Investing Advice Ever” and co-founder of Ashcroft Capital, a multifamily investment firm that controls over $1.5 billion in real estate, according to Fairless’ LinkedIn account.
Fairless said he made the donation to support what he thinks is the best student section in the country.
“So they could help our basketball team demolish Texas on Tuesday night,” Fairless said.
According to Tech Athletics, the 15,300 fans who attended Tech’s 77-64 win over Texas at the USA were the most in school history.
Tuesday’s game was the return of Tech’s former head coach Chris Beard against his successor Mark Adams. It surpassed the previous attendance record of 15,250 from Tech’s 62-61 overtime loss to Texas on Jan. 27, 2004, when Bob Knight was head coach.
“I viewed this as a way to show support to the team and the Red Raider community,” Fairless said. “I had a really fun experience going to basketball games when I was in school — when Bob Knight was the coach — and just wanted to help make it even more memorable for the students who were camping out.”
After graduating from Tech with a degree in advertising and moving to New York City to work for an advertising agency, Fairless said he started his career in real estate after he saved enough money to purchase a rental home in Dallas.
“I’m in a position where through my career I’ve been fortunate to build a business where I could give back,” Fairless said. “I was giving back even before I was in a good financial position, just through my time not my money.”
Fairless said there had been $4,000 raised when he came across Worthen’s fundraiser, and he wanted to make a donation that ensured the fundraiser achieved its goal.
“I was just wanting to support the students there who were camping out,” Fairless said. “I wanted to make sure they were nice and refreshed and ready to go for game time.”
Rico Saldivar, a third-year biology student from Plano, said he started camping out immediately after the final buzzer of Tech’s win over Mississippi State.
Saldivar said he was disappointed to see a line already forming, but appreciated that the fundraiser raised enough money to help everyone that pitched a tent regardless of when they arrived.
“Everything’s been appreciated. It’s all going to us and we got a lot of food coming out … lot of water, lot of Gatorade, chips, snacks and blankets even. I mean it’s been really nice,” Saldivar said on Jan. 30. “The whole community is coming together, helping us out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.