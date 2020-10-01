To help the local community get rid of any expired or unwanted medications, a Medication Cleanout will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the Texas Tech Physicians Medical Pavilion at 3601 Fourth St.
The Tech Health Sciences Center Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy manages the Texas Panhandle Poison Center (TPPC), which will host the event, according to a Tech HSC news release.
Jeanie Jaramillo-Stametz, TPPC managing director, encourages locals to bring unused, expired or unnecessary medications to dispose of at the event, which will be the 67th Medication Cleanout, according to the news release. In addition to medication, syringes and sharps can be disposed of at the event.
Only medications from households, which should be left in their original containers, will be accepted, according to the news release. Attendees are not allowed to dispose of medications from clinics, pharmacies and other businesses.
Those attending the event can use the drive-thru, drop-off option to dispose of medications without leaving one’s vehicle, according to the news release. Signs will be posted to direct attendees.
In addition to this precaution amid the pandemic, attendees are asked to wear face coverings, according to the news release.
