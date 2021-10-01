On Friday, Oct. 1, Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, Mayor Dan Pope, Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec and other leaders in the Lubbock community welcomed Leprino Foods to the City of Lubbock at a news conference.
"Everybody can agree upon (one thing) and that is everybody loves fresh dairy products,” Gov. Abbott said. "And now, Texas is going to have more of it. Made right here in Lubbock."
Leprino Food is the global leader in producing mozzarella cheese and other nutritional products, according to the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance video played at the news conference.
Gov. Abbott said that by Leprino Foods coming to Texas, it will help bolster Texas exports, which have been number one in the nation for the past 19 years, and help Texas' economy by keeping the Governor’s Cup, which Texas has held for the past 16 years.
"The decision to locate our newest facility, and I love it, was based on a number of factors, such as reliable milk supply," Mike Durkin said. "Also, we have a well-educated workforce, the top engineering school in Texas Tech University."
As chief executive officer for Leprino Foods, Durkin said the company hopes to build the new facility in 2022, which also bring around 600 jobs, generating an estimated $10.6 billion in wages over the course of 10 years.
Durkin said, Leprino Foods has also been collaborating with Tech to recruit students to work for the company in the past two weeks.
"I want you to know that Texas Tech, we welcome the opportunity to work with you to collaborate, to capitalize on those opportunities for students," President Schovanec said. "With a management training program, but ultimately, as employees."
Schovanec said the full resources of Tech are there to help Leprino Foods’ excellence in its core capabilities.
The Lubbock plant would be the 10th plant in the United States and would produce around one million pounds of cheese a day, Durkin said. The facility would also have the capabilities to decrease Lubbock's water footprint by recapturing water and putting stream quality water into Lubbock's playa lakes.
"Leprino (would) actually buy water from us, and then use that water, clean that water and give us back a little bit more than they buy from us," Mayor Pope said.
According to LEDA's video, the water would go into the future newest addition to Lubbock's playa lakes, Playa Lake 7.
Individuals who work at the faculty, Pope said, will receive an average salary of more than $50,000.
"They're going to get to live the American dream, just like Jim Leprino has lived," Pope said.
According to documents from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, the facility will be located north of 19th Street and east of Loop 289 and was bought from Roosevelt Independent School District.
Durkin said the 850,000 square-foot plant will be completed in two phases, the first being done by the start of October 2024 and an expansion to the plant to be completed by 2026. He also said the plant would cost $870 million to build.
"We want to make sure we're making the right decision," Durkin said. "We put a lot of effort into that, and we're absolutely committed to and agree upon, it was the right choice for Lubbock, Texas."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.