This year, the State of the City Address will be hosted online by the Lubbock Apartment Association at 11:45 a.m. on March 2. The change of format is due to the current COVID-19 pandemic that is still impacting the U.S., according to a news release made by the City today.
Mayor Dan Pope said that this event is an opportunity for Lubbock residents to meet, discuss the achievements they have reached and plan the goals for the city’s future, according to the release.
The Lubbock Apartment Association’s State of the City Address has been providing opportunities for the Mayor as well as the state to assess things they have done in the previous year, what they have achieved as a community and how they can improve for the better in the upcoming years. This event has been held consistently for the last 39 years, according to the release.
A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to a charity of choice chosen by the Mayor. The chosen charity’s name will be announced in the upcoming weeks, according to the release.
More information on the event can be found at www.laamembers.com. The event itself can also be reserved and watched online at the same address according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.