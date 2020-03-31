The City of Lubbock has confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 as well as an additional death as of 5 p.m. in a news release on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in Lubbock County to 100 with two deaths.
Many of the new cases are associated with the ongoing outbreak at Whisperwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to the release. The screening of 60 individuals at the facility was completed Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported additional cases in the surrounding areas including seven cases in Hockley County, four in Terry County, one in Gaines County, one in Hale County and one in Lynn County, according to the release.
