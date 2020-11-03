TEXAS STATE LEGISLATOR

The following votes for federal and state representatives for Texas have been recorded by the Texas Secretary of State as of 11:15 p.m. The unofficial total votes include:

U.S. Senator

According to The Texas Tribune, Senator John Cornyn won reelection in Texas over MJ Hegar.

U.S. Representative District 19

According to AP, Jodey Arrington won the U.S. Representative for District 19.  

Railroad Commissioner

James "Jim" Wright at 5,281,927 votes

Chrysta Castañeda at 4,310,389 votes

Matt Sterett at 216,698 votes

Katija "Kat" Gruene at 112,623 votes

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Nathan Hecht at 5,281,054 votes

Amy Clark Meachum at 4,399,595 votes

Mark Ash at 239,881 votes

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6

Jane Bland at 5,475,020 votes

Kathy Cheng at 4,405,993 votes

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Jeff Boyd at 5,293,960 votes

Staci Williams at 4,372,732 votes

William Bryan Strange III at 222,539 votes

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Brett Busby at 5,309,872 votes

Gisela D. Triana at 4,340,661 votes

Tom Oxford at 249,733 votes

Judge, Criminal Court of Appeals, Place 3

Bert Richardson at 5,401,428 votes

Elizabeth Davis Frizell at 4,462,320 votes

Judge, Criminal Court of Appeals, Place 4

Kevin Patrick Yeary at 5,416,383 votes

Tina Clinton at 4,429,592 votes

Judge, Criminal Court of Appeals, Place 9

David Newell at 5,452,977 votes

Brandon Birmingham at 4,376,001 votes

Member, State Board of Education, District 15

Jay Johnson at 491,011 votes

John Betancourt at 140,555 votes

State Senator, District 28

Charles Perry at 245,751 votes

