The following votes for federal and state representatives for Texas have been recorded by the Texas Secretary of State as of 11:15 p.m. The unofficial total votes include:
U.S. Senator
According to The Texas Tribune, Senator John Cornyn won reelection in Texas over MJ Hegar.
U.S. Representative District 19
According to AP, Jodey Arrington won the U.S. Representative for District 19.
Railroad Commissioner
James "Jim" Wright at 5,281,927 votes
Chrysta Castañeda at 4,310,389 votes
Matt Sterett at 216,698 votes
Katija "Kat" Gruene at 112,623 votes
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
Nathan Hecht at 5,281,054 votes
Amy Clark Meachum at 4,399,595 votes
Mark Ash at 239,881 votes
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6
Jane Bland at 5,475,020 votes
Kathy Cheng at 4,405,993 votes
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
Jeff Boyd at 5,293,960 votes
Staci Williams at 4,372,732 votes
William Bryan Strange III at 222,539 votes
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
Brett Busby at 5,309,872 votes
Gisela D. Triana at 4,340,661 votes
Tom Oxford at 249,733 votes
Judge, Criminal Court of Appeals, Place 3
Bert Richardson at 5,401,428 votes
Elizabeth Davis Frizell at 4,462,320 votes
Judge, Criminal Court of Appeals, Place 4
Kevin Patrick Yeary at 5,416,383 votes
Tina Clinton at 4,429,592 votes
Judge, Criminal Court of Appeals, Place 9
David Newell at 5,452,977 votes
Brandon Birmingham at 4,376,001 votes
Member, State Board of Education, District 15
Jay Johnson at 491,011 votes
John Betancourt at 140,555 votes
State Senator, District 28
Charles Perry at 245,751 votes
