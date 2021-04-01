The City of Lubbock Public Health Department confirmed 20 new COVID-19 cases and eight recoveries as of 4 p.m. on April 1, according to a news release from the city.
Lubbock County has a total case count of 48,608; of these 186 are active, there have been 723 deaths and 47,699 are reported as recovered.
The Lubbock hospitalization percentage is 2.21 percent as of April 1, according to the release, keeping Lubbock below the 15 percent threshold in Gov. Abbott’s Executive Orders.
