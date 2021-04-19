The City of Lubbock provided a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on April 17 where 1,660 people received a vaccine, according to the news release from the city.
The following information is the numbers of vaccinations since they became available according to the news release.
- In Dec 2020 - 2,086 vaccinations were administered
- In Jan 2021 - 20,347 were given vaccinations: 18,007 first doses, 2,340 second doses
- In Feb 2021 - 33,342 vaccinations were given: 17,911 first doses, 15,431second doses
- In March 2021 - 40,096 vaccinations were given: 19,648 first doses, 20,449 second doses
- On April 1 - 3,162 vaccinations were given: 1,618 first doses, 1,544 second doses
- On April 6 - 1,716 vaccinations were given: 129 first doses, 1,156 second doses, 431 J&J doses
- On April 7 - 1,392 vaccinations were given: 113 first doses, 812 second doses, 468 J&J doses
- On April 8 - 2,194 vaccinations were given: 164 first doses, 1,417 second doses, 613 J&J doses
- On April 9 - 75 J&J doses were given
- On April 10 - 2,266 vaccinations were given: 110 first doses, 1,364 second doses, 792 J&J doses
- On April 13 - 1,207 vaccinations were given: 247 first doses, 960 second doses
- On April 14 - 900 vaccinations were given: 142 first doses, 758 second doses
- On April 15 - 1,435 vaccinations were given: 284 first doses, 1,151 second doses
- On April 17 - 1,660 vaccinations were given: 369 first doses, 1,291 second doses
Though the Lubbock Health Department 60,828 people received the first shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, 48,179 have received a second dose and 2,304 have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, according to the news release.
A total of 111,803 doses have been administered by the Public Health Department, according to the news release.
