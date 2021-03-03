When Netflix first emerged in 1997, it could be said that it was a variation of a Redbox. Netflix was just a DVD or CD subscription, and the difference between that and Redbox was that it was mailed straight to your home.
It has changed drastically from mailing DVDs. Netflix became the foundation for future streaming platforms.
There was a time in my life where my family had cable TV, and we had a satellite outside our house. Now, it is smarter and cheaper to just pay for a streaming subscription, and you basically have all the TV you want.
The biggest purchase is the internet right now because streaming has become a normality in today’s life. Think about it, the biggest TV shows people talk about today are on streaming platforms.
Netflix adapted over time, which is why it became so popular over the years. Sure, Redbox was providing movies for people, but Netflix had a wider variety.
As it should because you were subscribing to a library of movies and shows that were hidden amongst cable TV. Netflix was changing the game on movies that were being watched. The switchover from DVDs to online content and being an application appealed to audiences.
It was the start of an era.
Over time, Netflix began to realize that they were not making their own money by simply just streaming other major corporations’ content, they had to start producing their own.
Which with Netflix today, those shows, and movies can be a hit or miss. But when they are hits, they really hit.
Only those who have a Netflix subscription are able to see these originals (with the exception of shared passwords). Regardless, Netflix still is aware that their show or movie is successful from the high viewing numbers they receive.
Netflix however is not the only contender anymore. Their success partly came from the fact, they had no competition. But times are changing.
There are six major media corporations who control up 90 percent of the media we consume. Those corporations are AT&T, CBS, Comcast, Disney, News Corp, and Viacom.
You may not know all those names, but they know you. Those are the major corporations running different variations of media we consume.
While Netflix thought they were running alone in the streaming platform race, the big six was always there. As you may know, Disney created their own streaming platform.
However, Disney is not strictly streaming Disney content. Hulu, which was Netflix’s biggest competition in 2007 is now owned by Disney. This means the content has increased for the Disney Plus subscribers.
Think about how on commercials, you get these “bundles” when you subscribe to one platform (T-Mobile offering “free” Netflix) but really a large company just owns smaller companies. That is where the big six becomes always present in our lives.
These corporations are recognizing they can stream their own content and charge for it. By taking their original content off of Netflix, cable TV etc., they profit individually when they create their own platforms.
Paramount Plus just debuted their streaming platform, and Viacom is in association with Paramount. Again, reiterating that the big six is awakening and taking over.
Netflix does not seem to be worried though about the rise of streaming. Perhaps they are aware they are the OGs of streaming. Whatever it is, Netflix continues the path of making originals.
This is where they create new and different content that no other platform can copy. While there are Hulu originals, Disney originals and so on, Netflix is at the top of their game when it comes to originals.
Originals such as “Stranger Things”, “The Umbrella Academy”, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”, “Bridgerton” and the list goes on. People forget movies and shows they have seen are Netflix originals.
While some shows have flopped and their adaption from books to TV have lacked, their most popular shows and movies pick up that slack and keep people to continue to subscribe to Netflix.
The competition will be interesting to see throughout the years. I do not believe one platform will outdo another, but they will all definitely be pulling in a larger audience.
Hulu might offer more to one person than purchasing a Disney Plus subscription. It all depends on the target audience and what is being offered at the time.
Netflix should be given its credit for starting an era of entertainment streaming. There is no doubt streaming would have eventually emerged, but Netflix has always been the trendsetter when it came to entertainment streaming.
