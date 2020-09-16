Wilson touched down in Lubbock during the middle of preseason camp listed as a defensive end. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound sophomore has been waiting on an NCAA waiver since his arrival to confirm if he could play or not.
On Wednesday, Texas Tech announced the confirmation of Wilson’s waiver, as well as the announcement of immediate eligibility.
The Texas A&M transfer tallied 12 tackles in 12 games for the Aggies last season, according to Tech Athletics. He also had 3.0 tackles for a loss to go along with 1.5 sacks.
Wilson has been actively working out with the team and is expected to make his season debut in week two of the Red Raiders’ schedule against conference opponent Texas at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 26.
