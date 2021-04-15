Men’s Tennis
The No. 21 Texas Tech men’s tennis program will start their final homestretch against No. 6 Texas Christian on Friday at 5 p.m.
The Red Raiders step onto their home court with a 12-4 overall record and a 1-2 conference record, according to Tech Athletics. At the McLeod, Tech is undefeated with three wins this season.
Tech holds a 2-10 losing record against the Horned Frogs since 2001 and averages 2.5 points per match, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech last saw TCU in Fort Worth back in 2019 where they lost 5-2, according to Tech Athletics.
Now, the Horned Frogs have a 14-5 overall record and are undefeated with three wins in conference play, according to TCU Sports.
The Horned Frogs recently knocked off No. 21 Oklahoma 5-2, an opponent Tech lost 6-1 earlier in the season, according to Big 12 Sports.
The Red Raiders will conclude their season and face No. 7 Texas at 11 a.m. on Sunday at the McLeod Tennis Center.
The Longhorns will travel to Lubbock with a 17-4 overall record and are 2-1 in Big 12 play, according to Texas Sports. Texas’ only conference loss was to TCU in a close 3-4 match.
Tech averages 2.38 points per match against Texas and has four wins and five losses against Texas while at the McLeod Tennis Center, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders last win against the Longhorns was back in 2018 at home with a close 4-3 victory.
Tech has a 0-1 record against opponents ranked in the top ten, after its 6-1 loss against No. 2 Baylor, according to Tech Athletics.
After the regular season, Tech and the other Big 12 teams will play in the Big 12 Men’s Tennis Championship tournament starting on Saturday April 24th in Waco, Texas.
Women’s Tennis
The Lady Raiders will resume conference play at 2 p.m. on Friday against No. 2 Texas at the McLeod Tennis Center.
Since 1999, Tech has a losing 7-20 record against the Longhorns along with a single win while at the McLeod Tennis Center, according to Tech Athletics.
The last time Texas was in Lubbock was in 2016, where they took down the Lady Raiders 4-3 during conference play, according to Tech Athletics.
No. 28 Tech has 20 wins this season and a single loss against No. 1 North Carolina, according to Texas Sports. The Longhorns are undefeated in conference play with seven victories.
Texas is the highest-ranked opponent the Lady Raiders will face this season, according to Tech Athletics.
After the Longhorns, the Lady Raiders have a quick turn around and face Baylor at 2 p.m. on Sunday in their final match of the season.
No. 12 Baylor will step onto the McLeod courts with a 19-3 overall and 6-1 conference record, according to Baylor Sports.
Texas gave the Bears its lone conference loss, and swept Baylor 7-0, according to Baylor Sports.
Baylor has already defeated the Lady Raiders in a nonconference matchup on March 7, 4-2, according to Big 12 Sports. This loss broke a four-match winning streak against the Bears for Tech.
Baylor has lost five times while at the McLeod Tennis Center and has won three times, according to Tech Athletics.
The Lady Raiders last defeated Baylor in 2019 at home with a 5-2 victory, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech has not played at the McLeod since Tuesday, March 16, where the program swept Southern Methodist 4-0, according to Tech Athletics.
The Lady Raiders face their final Big 12 opponents with a 15-5 overall and 6-1 conference record, according to Tech Athletics. The undefeated 7-0 home record proves a home-advantage for Tech against their final two opponents of the season.
