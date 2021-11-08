Mark Adams’ first season as the Texas Tech Men’s basketball head coach kicks off with a three-game home stand, each game starting at 7 p.m. and taking place at the United Supermarkets Arena (televised on Big 12 Now via ESPN+).
The first contest for the Red Raiders this season is against North Florida on Tuesday, and then they host Grambling State on Friday and Prairie View A&M on Monday, Nov. 15.
Tech currently holds a 57-1 record over the past seven years when playing against non-conference teams in front of their home crowd in the USA. The Red Raiders have also won 21 straight season openers, according to Tech Athletics.
After an off-season that saw Adams receive a promotion to his first D-1 head coaching job when former head coach Chris Beard left for the same position at Texas, the Red Raiders will only be returning five members of last year's roster.
Three of the five returners were starters for Beard last season in junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr, redshirt junior guard Kevin McCullar, and super-senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva.
Tech Athletics released a statement on Sunday stating that Shannon will miss the season opener as Tech hopes to ensure that there are no possible issues relating to the NBA Draft process over the summer that Shannon took part in. After averaging 12.9 points per game last season according to Tech Athletics, he has the best scoring average from last season among all of his teammates.
With Shannon out in the opener, McCullar and Santos-Silva will look to play a major role on a team full of new faces. McCullar, currently the longest tenured Red Raider (Redshirt freshman during 2018-19 National Championship run) said he is ready to embrace the role as the teams’ starting point guard, a natural leadership role.
“It’s what I've played my whole life, so really just trying to be the leader since I have played in the Big 12,” McCullar said. “Kinda getting everybody where they need to be, playing narrow and being more vocal on the court.”
The son of a former Red Raider football player, McCullar measures in at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds according to Tech Athletics. With experience guarding almost every position on the court, McCullar said versatility will be important for the whole team.
“It’ll help because we have a really long lineup out there a lot of times and we can switch a lot of ball-screens and stuff, you know, still guard one through five,” McCullar said. “It’s gonna be a lot for our bigs to switch on to guards and it’s gonna be a lot for our guards to switch on to big men.”
Santos-Silva returns as Tech’s leading rebounder last year with 186 total and an average of 6.4 rebounds per game during last season, when the 6-foot-7 forward was the tallest Red Raider to average over ten minutes per game, according to Tech Athletics.
Sophomore guard Chibuzo Agbo also stands at 6-foot-7, but averaged only 6.3 minutes through 22 games last year. In the Red Raiders second-round loss to Arkansas in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, two three-pointers secured a season-high six points for Agbo.
The last returner for the Red Raiders is junior guard Clarence Nadolnu, a native of France who stands at only 6-foot-3, tied with transfer guard Mylik Wilson from Louisiana for the shortest player expected to play this season (six-foot freshman guard Ethan Duncan expected to miss entire season with injury), according to Tech Athletics.
With Shannon expected to miss the season opener due to his role in the NBA draft process this summer, Agbo and Nadolny could be in line for an increase in playing action as one of the few returners for Adams to rely on.
The only other Red Raider who participated in the 2021 NBA draft process was super-senior Kevin Obanor, who spent three seasons and a redshirt year at Oral Roberts University and recorded three double-doubles in the 2021 NCAA Tournament before transferring to Tech.
Obanor’s success in last year’s NCAA tournament not only led to ORU appearing in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1974, but also earned him plenty of recognition from NBA scouts. Enough so for Obanor to be worked out by multiple teams according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, but not enough for a selection.
Obanor started in 28 of 28 possible games for ORU last season, averaging 18.7 points and 31.9 minutes per game, both the second highest among ORU players to play more than one game (behind only junior guard Max Abmas, who will return to ORU after withdrawing from the 2021 NBA Draft), according to ORU Athletics.
Despite being 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds, Obanor shot over 46% from three and 50% from the field in his last year with the Golden Eagles according to ORU Athletics. Obanor’s three point percentage is better than anyone in the Big 12 last season and his field goal percentage would have ranked third, according to Big 12 Sports.
Also a 6-foot-8 super-senior, Bryson Williams transferred to Tech this offseason after stints at Fresno State and the University of Texas at El Paso. Williams started 58 games in his two years at Fresno State after graduating as the all-time leading scorer at Roosevelt High School in Fresno, CA, according to Tech Athletics.
Williams transferred to UTEP after two years at Fresno State but sat on the bench as a redshirt in 2018-19. In his first eligible year as a redshirt-junior at UTEP, Williams was nominated to the 2020 All-Conference USA First Team and NABC First Team All-District
Williams led the Miners in scoring with 571 total points and 17.8 points per game as well as rebounds with 229 total and 7.2 rebounds per game. Last season he averaged 15.1 points per game and scored 362 total points, both figures ranking second on the team. Williams led the Miners in rebounding again though, hauling in 177 total rebounds and averaging 7.4 per game.
Williams and Obanor aren't the only transfers making their debut as Red Raiders on Tuesday against the North Florida Ospreys, who posted an 8-15 overall record last year and an even 6-6 record in the Atlantic Sun conference, according to Tech Athletics.
While North Florida has the luxury of nine returning players from last year's roster, Tech will have to look to senior guards Davion Warren (Hampton), Adonis Arms (Winthrop), Sardaar Calhoun (Florida State) and junior guard Mylik Wilson (Louisiana) to provide experience and stretch the floor as perimeter threats in their first game with Tech.
KJ Allen, a sophomore forward who transferred to Tech from East Los Angeles College (where he took part in the Netflix special “Last Chance U”), averaged 18.5 points and 9.3 points per game but went 0-5 from three in his lone season at the Division II level according to ELAC Athletics.
Like Allen, redshirt freshman Daniel Batcho likely won't be asked to be a perimeter threat and will hope to flourish in the rebounding department. Batcho, a 6-foot-11 forward from France who spent his first year of eligibility at Arizona, is the tallest Red Raider on the roster, according to Tech Athletics.
Batcho played for Centre Federal du Basketball before coming to the United States to play for the Arizona, but didnt get a chance to suit up for the Wildcats after he had surgery on his right knee in late October, according to University of Arizona Athletics.
If they see enough playing time, Batcho and Allen will hope to help veterans like Santos-Silva and Williams win the rebounding battle against North Florida, who were out-rebounded by opponents by an average of 4.2 rebounds per game according to UNF Athletics.
Last year, North Florida gave up 75 points per game to opposing teams according to A-Sun Sports, the most in the conference. The Red Raiders and new head coach Mark Adams will look to exploit that weakness as they prepare to host the Ospreys and kick off a three-game home stretch to begin the season.
After Tuesday's match-up against North Florida, Tech hosts Grambling State on Friday and Prairie View A&M on Nov. 15 before their first game away from Lubbock when they take on Incarnate Word on No. 20 for the South Padre Island Battle of the Beach.
Ticket registration for the next two games after North Florida goes live at 11 a.m. on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.