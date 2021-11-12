Men’s basketball remains undefeated under Adams after second game

Texas Tech men’s basketball defeated the Grambling State Tigers by a score of 88-62 on Friday night, overcoming a 23-12 turnover deficit to improve it’s record to 2-0 and stay undefeated under new head coach Mark Adams.
Tech's starting lineup was identical to the one from their season opener against North Florida, with redshirt-junior Kevin McCullar starting at point guard next to super-senior guard Davion Warren, junior guard Mylik Wilson, super-senior forward Bryson Williams, and senior forward Kevin Obanor.
Although GSU’s graduate student Danya Kingsby led the game in scoring with 24 points, McCullar played a game-high 36 minutes and led the Red Raiders with 22 points. McCullar hauled in nine rebounds to tie Williams, the runner-up in scoring on the Red Raiders with 18 points after going 7-10 from the field.
After the game, McCullar said the team that consists of only five returners from last year’s roster is building their chemistry.
“The chemistry is definitely coming along,” McCullar said. “We’re just gelling as a unit day-by-day, especially in practice and stuff, and on and off the court. I think it’s going great and I think we’re headed in the right direction.”
Williams, a transfer from UTEP in his first year at Tech, got the game started with six straight points to give Tech an early 6-0 lead, reviving his momentum from the Red Raiders’ season opener against North Florida on Tuesday when he led both teams in scoring with 22 points in only 17 minutes, with ten of those points coming consecutively to open the second half.
Only a few minutes later a baseline layup attempt from under the basket resulted in a GSU foul on Williams, who split his attempts and brought his point total to seven. On the next offensive drive, Williams drove baseline again but this time found an open Kevin Obanor in the corner for a successful three pointer.
Obanor, a senior forward who transferred to Tech from Oral Roberts University this offseason, scored 17 points in the Red Raiders season opening win. Obanor went 3-5 from behind the arc in that game, making all of his three pointers from the corner.
In this game, Obanor went 3-9 from behind the arc for a total of nine points and missed the only other two shots he took. He also added on two rebounds and a steal.
Super-senior Davion Warren took four charges in the win over Grambling State to go along with a statline that consisted of 17 points after making four of his six shots from the field, two assists, six rebounds, a team-high three steals, and a perfect 7-7 shooting from the free throw line.
Despite leading the team in steals, Warren said improving on defense is one of his goals for the rest of the season.
“I just think being more solid on defense, sometimes we get happy and try to get steals and gamble sometimes” Warren said. “But I just think the main part of our defense is buying into what coach Adams is preaching to us.”
After recording only one point in fifteen minutes in the opener against North Florida, Adonis Arms entered the contest against Grambling State and made a three pointer on his first offensive possession, responding to a made three pointer by GSU’s Christon Cameron.
Later in the game, with just over 12 minutes left in the first half. Arms scored on his first offensive look yet again, this time making two free throws after getting fouled driving to the basket. Arms committed a foul of his own on the other end on his first defensive possession, and was immediately subbed out.
With just over seven minutes left in the game, Arms took the ball up the court for a fastbreak slam that brought his scoring total to nine, putting the Red Raiders up twenty points and getting a roar from the crowd. Later, Arms waved his arms to hype up his new fans.
After the game, Tech’s head coach Mark Adams said Arms provided the Red Raiders with a spark.
“We decided to give him a chance to bring him off the bench early and he responded well, hit a three. He’s got those long arms, you see his athleticism, he could be an exceptional defensive player and he didn't know that yet,” Adams said. “He’s very explosive on offense, he can score from all three areas, and he had a great game.”
The crowd wasn’t afraid to get loud in celebration of it’s players during the nearly 30-point win over Grambling State. Right before Arms’ dunk, an Obanor three from the top of the key prompted the majority of the fans to leave their seats and applaud.
The Obanor three came off an assist by junior guard Mylik Wilson, a former Louisiana Ragin Cajun who came to Tech this offseason. After Adonis Arms’ dunk just a few plays later, Wilson showed off the hustle that earned him praise after Tech’s season opener with a block on a corner three.
Wilson finished the game with the only four points, the lowest scoring total of any starter, but recorded four rebounds, three assists, and a steal. In the Red Raiders’ season opener, Wilson recorded two more assists (7) than points (five), a statline that received praise from his head coach after the opener.
“If you don’t have a really good team everybody needs to know their roles,” Adams said. “Mylik understands that he’s a great passer and distributor and that’s what he came out and did, made us better.”
Tech held the lead for the entire game against Grambling State, including when they jumped out to a 44-31 lead by the end of the first half, exactly half of the final score (88-62).
McCullar led the Red Raiders in scoring at halftime with 12 points. McCullar's 19 minutes up to that point were matched only by Grambling State’s 6-foot-11 redshirt-freshman forward Malik Lamin. Lamin ended the game with the most minutes on the Tigers roster, second only to McCullar
On the other hand, Tech’s has its own 6-foot-11 redshirt-freshman forward in Daniel Batcho, who spent his first year of eligibility at Arizona sidelined due to injury and failed to score a point in nine minutes of action in the Red Raiders season opener.
Batcho didn't get on the court against Grambling State until there were just over 2 minutes left in the game and the Red Raiders were up 85-57. This last-minute lineup included Batcho, sophomores KJ Allen and Chibuzo Agbo, and Sardaar Calhoun alongside starter Mylik Wilson.
Although Batcho, Agbo and Allen all ended the game without a point in under five minutes of playing time, Allen received a cheer from the crowd every time he entered the game.
It was the only other non-starter in the final lineup to get the last score of the game though, when Sardaar Calhoun hit a three-pointer that prompted “goodbye” chants from the crowd directed towards Grambling State.
Calhoun ended the game with five points after the last-minute three pointer and two successful free throws earlier in the game. He also recorded one rebound and one assist.
The Red Raiders were without junior guard Terrance Shannon Jr in their win over Grambling State, as the Jerry West Award Watch List member will likely miss multiple more games ensure that no issues stemmed from Shannon entering and subsequently withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft last summer, according to a statement from Tech on Nov. 7.
The only other players who missed the contest against GSU were freshman Ethan Duncan and junior guard Clarence Nadolny. Duncan was in a sling on the sideline, while Nadolny went through pregame layups with his teammates but sat out his second straight game while he recovers from a leg injury.
Tech will now look to stay undefeated under Mark Adams when they host Prairie View A&M at 7 p.m. on Monday. After the win over Grambling State, Adams said his team is excited to finish out their streak of games inside the United Supermarkets Arena before they take on Incarnate Word on Nov. 20 in this year’s South Padre Island Battle on the Beach.
“It’ll be another good test for us and we’re excited to get back on the floor, and then start preparing for that trip down to South Padre Island,” Adams said.
