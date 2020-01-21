To conclude Texas Tech’s MLK Celebration 2020, University Student Housing hosted its 2nd annual Legacy March 3:00 p.m. today.
“King 2020 vision: The Beloved Community - The Fierce Urgency of Now” was this year’s theme.
The march started at the Student Union Building West Plaza and ended at Memorial Circle at the Bookman statue.
As the march took place, there were chants, singing and sign holding. Some of the songs sung included “This Little Light of Mine,” “Ain’t No Power,” “Black National Anthem,” and “We Shall Overcome.”
Once the group reached Memorial Circle, Carol Sumner, Chief Diversity Officer, opened her speech with a quote she saw at the Martin Luther King Jr. monument.
“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere," she said. "We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”
She said it is not about who someone is individually but who people are as a collection.
President Lawrence Schovanec spoke about equity for all and respect for human dignity relating to King’s vision.
President Schovanec reflected on King's message to a group of students in which King asked the students, “What’s in your blueprint?”
Schovanec, repeating King's message, said there are three elements that should be placed into one’s blueprint.
“A deep belief in one’s dignity and worth, a determination to achieve excellence and always have a commitment to your eternal beauty, love and justice,” Schovanec said.
Schovanec then spoke about his sadness from seeing repeated behaviors of injustice at Tech and said Tech is a very different place today than it was decades ago because of King.
Before the march, there were small banners on a table for students to write anything they felt was important to them which they could hold on to when partaking in the march.
Nanette Kaye Dolera, a sophomore from Lubbock majoring in Honors Arts and Letters, wrote down on her banner, “Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that,” a quote by King.
Tristan Escareno, a Social Justice Advocate with University Student Housing, helped set up the march and took part in it.
“We would have marched even through rain, because it’s nothing compared to what MLK had to go through,” Escareno said.
He said the march was important as a remembrance of King’s impact on society and how King opened many doors to lead society to where it is today.
“MLK stood for equality, what real equality is,” Escareno said. “It’s amazing that we are standing here today.”
Arianna Castro, a sophomore from Dallas majoring in psychology, is also a Social Justice Advocate with University Student Housing and attended the march.
Castro said she joined because she stood for diversity and unity.
“Injustice is not as bad as it used to be, but there’s always something going on related to it every day,” Castro said. “We take our freedom for granted.”
At the end of the day, the sponsors for the week were acknowledged. Sponsors included: Athletics, Black Student Association, Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Residency Halls Association, Student Activities Board, Student Government Association, Student Involvement and University Student Housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.