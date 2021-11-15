On Nov. 15, the Young Conservatives of Texas at Texas Tech hosted a talk with Ann Coulter, a conservative political activist and 13-time New York Times best selling author.
Clay Grossman, the chairman of YCT, said Coulter came to speak to the student body about immigration policy.
“We saw over you know, June and July, real bad record illegal immigration numbers,” Grossman said. “Of course, that was the high season, right. But, you know, we saw a weak Biden administration on that issue, and so she's shining some light on that to the student body.”
Grossman, a third-year public relations student from Houston, said the YCT began planning this event in August, and he has been anticipating it for months.
Along with planning the event, the YCT has been promoting the event to raise awareness on the issue, Madelynne Greth, a second-year secondary education student from Round Rock, said.
“We've been preparing for this basically all semester. We've been promoting really hard this past week,” Greth said. “Wanting to just educate people on what is going on in the world and just let people hear the conservative side of immigration with a well-known speaker, she's a highly respected author.”
Greth said she has read Ann Coulter’s book, and she was excited to learn what she as a college student could do to help improve the country.
Attending events like this as a college student can be important to developing a new perspective, Colby Reynolds, a fourth-year mechanical engineering student from Denton and the ambassador of the YCT, said.
“I think it heavily promotes critical thinking and it promotes new ideas that students may have not thought of before,” Reynolds said. “Especially from the perspective of what she is saying in there, the mass media promotes things they're heavily biased and this is more of a counterpoint to a lot of stuff that the media says.”
Greth said the YCT has the motto of ‘Principles over Party,’ and they brought in Ann Coulter to share her principles.
“We work to promote conservative principles over a party line, and to form a conservative community on campus,” Grossman said. “We want first and foremost like, say, you know, we're friends and we're also into politics. Right? And we're also going to challenge the Republican Party norm and Ann Coulter, frankly, does all of that. So we're just happy to have her.”
Reynolds said the YCT is a weekly active organization that tables every Monday and Thursday.
This student organization is always welcome to new members, Reynolds said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.