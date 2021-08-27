On Aug. 27, the Yellow Caped Raiders student organization hosted a welcome event where students could socialize while petting puppies and enjoying free popsicles. According to their information page on TechConnect, the Yellow Caped Raiders are in partnership with the national organization Canine Companions for Independence, which provides specially trained assistance dogs to adults, children, and veterans with disabilities free of charge.
Samantha Carter, one of the representatives of the student organization, said on-campus students can work with the organization in three different ways. Students can house and train dogs, act as a dog-sitter for student trainers or general volunteers who assist with events and fundraisers.
“Puppy-raisers will commit to a puppy from eight weeks old to a year and a half, teaching them over 30 commands and socializing them in every single way possible such as taking them to big events as well as taking them to class and everything,” Carter said.
After the dogs spend time socializing with their students, they head off to professional training where they learn how to do service-specific tasks such as turning on lights, opening doors, pushing wheelchairs and many other life saving tasks, she said.
Carter said a big issue their organization advocates for is preventing service dog fraud, where people falsely register their animal in order to get the benefits of having a service dog with them.
“It’s a really big issue in the United States, especially in big cities. Most businesses don't know the rules and regulations (pertaining service dogs),” Carter said. “So Canine Companions, we are really trying to regulate that and educate businesses the best that we can.”
The event was packed early on with a crowd from the Mesa Room of the Student Union Building to the end of the hall. Almost every student that attended the event said they were there for the puppies.
