Careers in STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math, often contain more men than women. This may be pure coincidence or rooted from something far deeper.
Kristin Hutchins, an assistant professor of chemistry at the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Texas Tech, has a few theories as to why this gender gap may exist. Hutchins said the gap is easy to see in faculty directories.
“When I came, I was the third woman in the department, out of 28,” Hutchins said. “Since then, we’ve hired a few. Now we have six (female employees) out of about 30. Which is definitely better. But still, it’s still six out of 30. It’s certainly not close to even half,” Hutchins said.
Having a career in STEM can be immensely challenging, Hutchins said, as it encompasses several disciplines.
Oluwatamilore Dada, a first-year computer science major from Nigeria, said she has a theory that many women feel discouraged to join STEM due to the high pressures of the field or the biases held towards women. Dada said that where she is from, gender gaps within career choices aren’t as apparent.
“I’m Nigerian, so there isn’t really that much of a gap between women and men in terms of what we choose,” said Dada. “(Gender) doesn’t stop us women from still trying to pursue an engineering course.”
Hutchins said she also believes a big reason why women are not prevalent within STEM is many women are taught that they can only choose family or their career. In the past, women would choose their family before their career, she said.
It does not have to be one or the other, she said.
“I’ve heard from either friends or students, ‘You can’t have a job in STEM, or get a PhD, and have a family, too. So, you just need to pick one.’ There’s a lot of us that are here and elsewhere that show that’s not the case,” Hutchins said.
Navkiran Kaur Juneja, a fourth-year graduate student from India studying chemistry, said having a female professor is very motivating. All of her professors in the field have been men.
Hutchins said she has never had a female science professor of her own. She said she believes when women do not see someone like them in the field, someone they can compare themselves to, they may begin playing mind games with themselves, leading them to subconsciously opt out of a certain career.
“Women haven’t been there as a role model or someone to latch on to,” said Hutchins. “It makes it harder for women to maybe even choose that career because you get in a mindset of, ‘You can’t do it,’ or ‘It’s not right for you.’”
Just as Hutchins has not, Dada said she has never had a female science teacher or professor before. Dada said she had not even realized it before being asked.
Hutchins said she believes that from a student perspective, female representation is very important. Having women in faculty positions, from undergrad to PhD, may show students it is possible for women to be successful in the field, said Hutchins.
Programs like Tech’s Research Spotlight on Texas Tech Women Faculty have made a larger impact than Hutchins originally expected, she said.
“Essentially, I think they reached out to all the department chairs of the whole university and said that they want to receive nominations from women faculty,” Hutchins said. “It was great that Texas Tech was highlighting certain women.”
Hutchins soon found that her theory of women’s representation mattering was proved true, as she said some female students reached out to her specifically because of the women faculty spotlight.
Hutchins said things won’t change dramatically within one year. Nevertheless, Hutchins said she hopes women continue to pursue STEM careers.
“I’d love to see more women pursuing STEM careers. I’d love to see equal representation of women alongside men,” said Hutchins. “Just equal representation, in general, I think really helps STEM long-term.”
Juneja said she believes STEM is a great field to pursue. By studying within the field, you are providing something to science, which will make people remember you long after your breakthroughs are made, said Juneja.
Dada said that though it may look scary, it is not as bad as it seems and it is all about determination.
“We might not be as much, but we’re here,” said Dada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.