Edith Clarke, born in 1883, was the first-ever female engineer. Even though she helped pave the way for women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), almost 180 years later, women are still facing major adversities in the male-dominated field.
STEM covers many different fields in which many are predominantly male-dominated. Women only make up 35 percent of core STEM subjects. While women make up over 30 percent of physical and mathematical sciences, they only make up 19% in computer science and engineering, and technology.
“You feel like you have to prove yourself and you're intelligence, but it was something that we [women] use as a way to kind of empower ourselves," Marché Matthews-Noel a graduate environmental engineering student and Missouri City native said. "To prove to ourselves, to these guys, but mainly prove ourselves, that we can handle the rigor and the work and produce the same quality, if not better quality than our peers regardless of gender."
Matthews-Noel said that being a woman in STEM is not an “agenda” but a “mindset” and women need to feel comfortable pursuing a career path in STEM and “don't be yourself as a “female engineer” or “female scientist”, but as a scientist or as an engineer, because you can produce the same amount of work if not better, by anyone.”
Matthews-Noel said that while there is a lot of adversity women face from others in their field, the social stigma has also affected the stress that women place on themselves, making them believe that they have something to prove to the men in their field. Matthews also stressed the importance of women pursuing their passions and pushing through the difficulties that come with being a woman in a male-dominated field.
“If you have an interest, go for it… the best thing is pursuing your passion, believing yourself, trusting the process, because it will get difficult, but remembering that you have a reason for pursuing your interests and your passions make you stronger,” Matthews-Noel said.
Matthews-Noel advises women who are seeking to study STEM, to “go for it”, it won’t get easier but instead of seeing adversity as a setback, use it as the catalyst that encourages you to strive to excel in your field.
“I think not, every STEM-related career is male-dominated, but I think a lot of them are, and until more women take on that path, it's gonna stay that way. It can be difficult, sometimes being the only woman in the room, but nothing is going to change if we continue to be scared of that.” Kaitlyn Urano, a second-year double major in math and computer science from Dallas, said.
Urano said the obstacles faced in the classroom as many of her professors are male and have a somewhat negative opinion of women in STEM fields. The pushback from mentors makes it hard to stay motivated but that women must persevere through the adversity faced if they wish to close the gender gap in their fields.
“I think just pushing through I mean, like we to with everything. You can tell me 'no' all day long. In fact, tell me “no”, right now, that’s going to challenge me to actually accomplish it even faster. So yeah, tell me ”no” all you want, you want, I'm gonna get through it.” Shawna Gallegos, president of West Texas Association for Women in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture and Math) or WT-AWIS, said.
WT-AWIS is an association that encourages women of all ages and careers but focuses on the fields that are traditionally male-dominated and where women need more support to “push through” and excel in their field when it can seem overwhelming and daunting.
“There's times where I think it's awkward almost,'' Urano said, “because there's people that try to be helpful, and then there's people that talk down to me not knowing, or I guess, assuming that I don't know the things that they know.”
Women who are currently in the STEM field have people who are also going through the same experiences, to lean on for support. While the percentage of women in STEM is significantly less than the male percentage, the numbers are continuing to rise, and it is vital to reach out to one another.
“It's really important for us to just stay strong even in the hardest times and know that there's plenty of us out there that are going through it or have been through it, and we're here, you just have to reach out,” Gallegos said.
