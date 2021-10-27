Witches are thought of as having the stereotypical long pointy nose with a big hat. Even though movies and TV shows give off this impression, many people who practice and study witchcraft do not fit that stereotype.
“Short with a pointy nose and a pointy hat that like brews potions,” said Garrison Eaker, a first-year finance major from Sweetwater, when describing what he thinks a witch looks like.
“Someone in like a random forest around a fire, and some sort of reading some sort of smell or a different language, something like that,” said Alexis Ferrusquia, a first-year psychology major from Garland.
Beth Frampton is a second-year painting major from McKinney, an eclectic witch, meaning she is a modern witch who defines her practice.
Frampton reads tarot, works with deities, and does some kitchen witchcraft.
A few other stereotypes she has heard are that all witches are Wiccan, draw Satanic symbols, witches worship the devil, people think that she is crazy, people think that she is going to hex them and cast spells on them, Frampton said.
Like everything in life, there are stereotypes and misperceptions about witchcraft. Just like many other stereotypes in life, these s are caused by TV shows, movies and a lack of understanding.
“Pop culture and stuff because there’s a lot of movies, shoes, cartoons and stuff that have pictures of witches casting spells and that sort of stuff,” Eaker said.
“A lack of open-mindedness. A lack of like actually trying to understand,” said Frampton.
Witches are not what many people think of them to be. They are not out casting spells on people or worshiping the devil. Some people may do that, but most of the time, that’s not what people mean when they consider themselves witches.
Frampton gets a lot of stereotypes when she tells people she is a witch, but she does not care what other people think about her or what she does. She is not going to cast spells on people or mess with their free will, she said.
The word witchcraft is a broad term that can be broken down into many different things. There are many ways to practice witchcraft and even different kinds of witchcraft, Frampton said.
“There’s Wicca, which is technically a religion of witchcraft. There’s also like green witchcraft, which is like where people use herbs and things of the Earth. I’ve heard of like chaos witches who kind of just like really like to do whatever they can that’s for them even if it messes with other people. There’s also like expected witches, which are people who kind of just, again, do whatever feels right to them,” Frampton said.
There are many different beliefs about if witchcraft is real or not, Ferrusquia said. Some people believe that witchcraft is fake or all in the person’s head, and some people take it seriously and think it’s real.
“I feel like witchcraft or witches casting spells is definitely more of a psychological effect on the person that the spell is being cast on,” Ferrusquia said. “You know that casts a spell on you, and you choose to believe that you’re now perished. That’s all of you, to a certain extent. I do think that other things that witches do some spells or some rituals might have an actual purpose but in geranial, not.”
Many people might agree that witchcraft is a phycological thing and that spells or curses don’t affect people. However, others do believe that witchcraft is real.
“Like when it comes to like mediumship and like communicating with people who have passed on, they’re like, oh, you’re just making that up, and it’s like, why would I? Why would I mess with somebody who had a debt, who has a dead relative, and they want to talk to you,” Frampton said.
