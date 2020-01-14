Winter Raider Welcome consists of multiple events aimed at engaging current and incoming Texas Tech students.
Currently, certain events have already begun, but the last welcome event will conclude on Jan. 22, according to the Tech Events website. Most of the events will require a student to have a valid Tech ID.
Upcoming Winter Raider Welcome events, according to the Tech Events website, will include:
Wednesday, Jan. 15
First Day of School Photo Booth
The photo booth will be hosted from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will take place near the Barnes & Noble at the Student Union Building.
Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration
There will be a celebration for Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday with cupcakes and music for those who attend. The event will last from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the SUB Gathering Pavilion.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Student Organization Fair
The Student Organization Fair will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Red Raider Ballroom at the SUB. Multiple student organizations on campus will attend.
Library Escape Room
Students can take part in an escape room from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the University Library in the Arts Research Collaboratory Room University Library 001A.
Nap+Relax+Restore
The Tech Recreational Center will be hosting a 30-minute class in which participants will do yoga for the first 15 minutes followed by a 15-minute nap. This will take place at 5:30 p.m. in room 121 in the Rec Center.
Country Dancing
Lesson and Dance
Raider Catholic will be hosting a country dancing lesson followed by a dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at John Saleh Catholic Student Center at 2217 Main St.
Friday, Jan. 17
Vitalant Blood Drive
There will be a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the SUB gazebo.
Cornhole Tournament
The Tech Rec Center will host a cornhole tournament from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. outside of room 116 in the Rec Center.
Monday, Jan. 20
MLK Day of Service
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a day of service in Lubbock in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. at Parkway & Cherry Point Neighborhood. An RSVP is required to take part in the event.
Tuesday, Jan 21
2nd Annual MLK
Legacy March
The 0.7-mile-long march will start at 3 p.m. at the SUB Bookman statue and go along a route to Memorial Circle. Tech President Lawrence Schovanec and Carol Sumner, vice president of the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, will deliver remarks at Memorial Circle. This will be the last Winter Raider Welcome event.
For more information, visit the Tech events website.
