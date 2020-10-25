Texas Tech’s 2020 homecoming winners have been announced.
The first-place winner for S.O. Sing in the Greek organization category was Beta Upsilon Chi and Delta Delta Delta. Dancers With Soul won the student organization category, according to the Student Activities Board's Instagram post.
The spirit banner winners for the Greek organization category were Sigma Phi Delta and Alpha Delta Pi. The student organization winner was Tech Terry Scholars, according to SAB.
The Greek winners for the spirit board competition were Pi Kappa Alpha and Chi Omega. The residence hall winner was West Village. The student organization winner was Tech Terry Scholars, according to SAB.
Maxwell Raymond, a business management major from San Antonio, won homecoming king and was representing Beta Theta Pi. Tarah Hill, a political science major from Nazareth, won homecoming queen and was representing Zeta Tau Alpha, according to SAB.
