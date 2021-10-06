As a senior feature twirler at Texas Tech, Abigail Morgan, a fourth-year biology major from Gonzales, Texas, said she starts her day on game days at 9:30 a.m. to have brunch with her parents before the day’s events.
After brunch, Morgan then goes back home to begin the getting ready process for game day.
“My mom does my bun for me. That’s a thing she’s been doing since I was 11,” said Morgan.
Towards the afternoon, Morgan said all the twirlers meet at the band hall in the student union building to do final touches. Such as putting on their red lipstick, the double T on their cheeks and the big double T in their hair.
Once ready, Morgan and the twirlers begin their fan performance.
“So, fan performance starts around 4pm, and so we do our entire halftime show and pregame show on the band pad as kind of a practice,” Morgan said.
This performance also allows parents and alumni to see what the twirlers will be doing before the actual performance begins.
After the fan performance, Morgan said they all put on their sparkly costumes and begin the march over.
“March over is around five o’clock then, and the entire band goes together and plays music and cadences as we go through the university,” said Morgan. “I get to lead march over with the other feature twirlers and our two drum majors.”
Once she marches to the stadium with the band and other twirlers, Morgan puts on her dance shoes and does her final stretches on the sidelines.
Morgan said she then watches as the clock hits the exact time pre-game starts, then walks out onto the field and begins pre-game.
“The game, I guess, will end at like 10-10:30. We have to file down onto the field, wait for 450 people to get out of the stands and we load up and get back into our marching block. We have plenty of time to hang out and take pictures before we get into that block,” said Morgan. “Then we march back with the entire band, do the same thing we did coming over, play songs and cadences.”
At the end of game day, things begin to calm down as Morgan said the twirlers and band will have their talk with the Band director about how everything went.
A tradition towards the end that Morgan said she enjoys, is when the Goin’ Band will perform the Matador Song, while everyone sings along.
“At the very end, all of the senior musicians of the Goin’ Band play the matador song. Then the entire band sings the Matador Song. Which is the most gorgeous matador song I’ve ever heard,” said Morgan. “The pitch is just so beautiful. So, we end it with the Matador Song.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.