From tailgating to getting the perfect TV setup, each student has their own way of preparing for a Texas Tech football game.
Spencer Roberson, a first-year human sciences student from Castle Rock, Colorado, went to Tech’s game against Florida International University on Sept. 18. Roberson said in the week leading up to game day, he and his friends prepared their tailgate plans, such as where to meet and what to wear.
“Recently, I like going to the concerts that they’ve had, like with Shaq and — I don’t know the last person, I forgot his name — but those, that was really fun to go to since there’s a lot of stuff to do and all that,” Roberson said.
He said he recommends that students attend football festivities with others for a more fun experience. As for Tech’s performance on the field, Roberson said there is still time to see how fans will react for the rest of the season.
The best part of being at the game itself, Roberson said, are the score celebrations.
“I like when they get a first down, and it’ll be, like, the guns up, I like the cannon going off every touchdown and the fireworks going off after a win as well,” Roberson said.
