Red and black streamers blow in the wind on Sept. 10, 2021. On the nights leading up to football games, the Texas Tech Saddle Tramps tie streamers around campus to celebrate the upcoming game. Kylie Graf, a third-year, advertising major from San Antonio said that "if there is an option for people to go to games with a more normal capacity level, it will bring up more school spirit." Her favorite part of game day is "tailgating, hanging out with friends and sharing school spirit."