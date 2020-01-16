The Wesley Foundation hosted an underground welcome meeting from 8 to 10 p.m. on Thursday at the Wesley Foundation building.
Participants listened to the Wesley worship band play music, heard a sermon and ate barbeque before dancing to end the night.
An eight person worship band started the meeting with spiritual songs.
Michael Spaulding, a junior from Wylie and a singer for the worship band, said he started singing in the band shortly after coming to the foundation and sometimes gets lost in the praise.
“It’ll just be those moments where it’s like, I mean, I guess I would call it like an energy, like a spirit kind of just, like, consuming you, I guess would be a way to say it,” he said. “It’s like all those thoughts about, ‘am I doing this right?’ or, you know, ‘is this authentic or anything?’ kind of just go away and it’s just like for that moment it kind of is who I am, that I’m just worshipping, singing and not thinking about anything else.”
After worship, the director of the Wesley Foundation, Al Martin, presented a sermon and touched on a book, “The Cure,” which includes information about faith.
He said people tend to start out with big dreams as children and slowly chip away at said goals until they feel no desire to try.
“Time after time, as a pastor, I see this: people, they give up,” he said. “They back away. They quit coming, they quit doing, they quit trying; they just resign themselves to this little corner of the world where they just do their thing and they’re just making it through life —that’s where the majority of the world is.”
A problem with this, Martin said, is people sometimes strive to accomplish things that are simply unrealistic and may become disappointed with God or others.
“The equation is this: doing the right things plus not doing the wrong things is equal to godliness,” he said. “Your whole life has been wrapped around this simple idea of, ‘as long as I do what I’m supposed to do and I don’t do what I’m not supposed to do, then I’m going to be godly,’ but you realize, ‘I can’t do this.’”
Grace, Martin said, is what can help people help themselves.
“Grace. It’s a beautiful, it’s an undeserved love that God pours out on you,” he said. “Grace. You know, one of my favorite definitions of grace is: it’s God’s active love. It’s not God’s act of love, it’s his active love.”
Shylynne Ramirez, a sophomore chemistry student from New Braunfels said the Wesley Foundation helped her find a place of comfort and belonging.
“I’m kind of a really big homebody and so, coming here,” she said, “it was like I found a family, and we may not be related by blood, but I’ve grown so close to all of them that I hang out with them all the time and so Wesley is like a really big family.”
She said the foundation hosts events to help people get to know each other and grow closer.
“So, I started by bonding in Freshley,” Ramirez said. “Freshley is like where all the freshmen and all the new people that are coming into the Wesley go and they meet all of the new people that are coming into the Wesley as well, so Freshley is like a huge welcome event for those people.”
The next Wesley event is a trip to Palo Duro on Monday, according to the Wesley Foundation app. It costs $8 plus gas money to attend, according to the app.
