On Monday Feb. 21, one special student was able to shadow President Lawrence Schovanec and see the behind-the-scenes perspective of his job. The event is hosted annually by Mortar Board, an organization for the top 100 seniors at Texas Tech.
Students purchased $1 raffle tickets to be entered into the giveaway, and the winner was chosen at random. Heather Baker, a third-year microbiology student from Georgetown, was this year's lucky winner. Heather said she was very excited to see what all the staff do on a day-to-day basis to keep campus running smoothly.
“I was very excited to be able to see so many of the wonderful staff that help to run this campus and the community it houses,” Baker said.
As it was this year, the President for a Day event is generally hosted on President’s Day, but Mortar Board works with President Schovanec’s busy schedule.
Baker said it was an amazing experience to see everything President Schovanec and staff accomplish in a day.
“I was so surprised at just how busy the President is and just how much the wonderful staff do for us,” Baker said. “It was an amazing experience.”
Mortar Board works closely with the Office of the President throughout the year to honor some of Tech’s best and brightest students.
Dylinn Gallegos, a fourth-year from Clovis, NM, studying cell and molecular biology, serves as the Director of Mortar Board. Gallegos said the partnership between Mortar Board and President Schovanec allows the organization to give back to campus in a very special way.
“President for a Day serves as an important fundraising event for Mortar Board which allows the organization to continue to give back to the Lubbock community in many ways,” Gallegos said. “No part of this event would be possible without the critical partnership Mortar Board shares with the Office of the President.”
President for a Day allows a student to follow President Schovanec to meetings and observe his daily responsibilities as president of the university.
Gallegos said that he hopes students who participate in President for a Day gain a greater appreciation of President Schovanec’s duties as well as all the staff on campus.
“I hope the student who serves as President for a Day gains an appreciation for all the intricate parts of the university that make Texas Tech the university that we all know and love,” Gallegos said. “Yes, President Schovanec plays a very important role in overseeing the daily operations of the university, but there are also so many other people that help the university function as efficiently as it does today.”
Mortar Board promotes leadership, service, and scholarship to their members and helps advance them for their future careers.
Kate Yarbrough, a third-year education student from Dallas, serves as the President of Mortar Board. Yarbrough said Mortar Board has given her invaluable experience she will use in her future career as an educator.
“The position of president in Mortar Board is so special because the chapter itself is comprised of student leaders across all of Texas Tech University,” Yarbrough said. “Because of this, I learn from our exceptional members and how they lead in their own settings, which equips me as a leader and as a future teacher.”
Along with honoring well-performing students, Mortar Board also offers endowments, scholarships and networking opportunities.
Yarbrough said Mortar Board works to aid the students of Texas Tech and celebrate their academic achievements.
“Mortar Board is a nationwide senior honor society which stands on the three pillars of scholarship, leadership, and service,” Yarbrough said. “This year, Mortar Board offered multiple scholarships which were awarded to both Mortar Board members and Texas Tech students, in hopes to help promising Red Raiders achieve their goals and academic successes.”
