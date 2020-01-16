Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low around 30F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low around 30F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.