“Reflections Made of Memories,” an exhibition highlighting the craftsmanship of James C. Watkins, will open Saturday at the Museum of Texas Tech.
“Reflections Made of Memories,” which will close on April 12, will showcase Watkins extensive works throughout his time as a Tech professor from 1983 to 2018, according to a Tech news release. Watkins said his travel, students, and environment inspired him to create more than 100 pieces on display at the event.
Watkins is a well-recognized ceramicist with work in the White House Collection of American crafts and the Shigaraki Institute of Ceramic Studies in Shigaraki, Japan, according to the news release. He also has the title of Horn Professor Emeritus, a recognition that the university granted him in 2006.
Watkins also authored a book with the same title of “Reflections Made of Memories” and several others, according to the news release. Some of his books also will be for sale at the event.
