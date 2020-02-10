The volunteer fair was hosted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday in the Student Union Building Ballroom.
The Student Union and Activities paired with the Student Activities Board to plan the event, connecting students to members of the community.
Colin Owens, a sophomore finance major from Albuquerque, New Mexico, is a member of the Student Activities Board and said the idea of the volunteer fair is to spread awareness about volunteer opportunities both in Lubbock and Texas Tech University so students can connect with the community.
“We’re really hoping just to like, get these groups around Lubbock volunteers,” he said, “as well as just giving students the opportunity to visit with the different organizations that are here and help them get their community service hours and get involved in the community.”
Some organizations made their debuts, but other organizations, such as Volunteer Center of Lubbock and Hospice, had been at the volunteer fair before.
Stacy Kelley, a member of the Volunteer Center of Lubbock, said her organization acts as a hub where people can be matched to organizations and volunteer opportunities that best fit them.
“The Volunteer Center works with most of the organizations here,” she said, “so we’re kind of a connection point with the people who want to volunteer to the agencies that need volunteers.”
Students at the event had the opportunity to sign up with the center, she said, thus allowing them access to a plethora of organizations.
“It just happens to be that most of the organizations here partner with us,” she said. “That gives them the ability to create their own page in the “Get Connected” portal and then post and communicate with volunteers in the community.”
Hospice volunteer coordinator Tiffany Short said her organization was at the fair last year as well.
“I was actually here the last time they did it and I got several volunteers through people that came by and visited and found out about what kind of volunteer opportunities we had,” she said. “It was very positive, so I wanted to come back.”
Although most volunteers are involved in the medical field such as nursing students, Short said Hospice accepts help in multiple ways.
“We’re kind of a different organization and we want students who want to sign up and be with us at least a semester, maybe a year,” she said, “because we pair them kind of with hospice patients and they visit them and make a difference in their life, but they can also do administrative stuff.”
Morgan Alford is a junior psychology major from San Antonio who said she stopped by the volunteer fair because she sees the value in volunteering.
“I mean I’ve been looking, trying to look into volunteering more,” Alford said. “Being a psych major, being able to volunteer in the community would be beneficial to experience.”
Of the many organizations present, Alford said The Red Cross station was one that stood out the most.
“Red Cross — it’s kind of just getting out in the community,” Alford said. “Disaster, it is unfortunate, but a lot of psychological mess happens back there; I just want to be able to learn to help in disaster, learn crisis rather than just learning to sit in a room with someone and talk to them about their stuff, you know?”
