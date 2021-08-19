Texas Tech’s Vitality Dance Company hosted its “Dance It Out” class from 4 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 19 at the Tech Recreational Center. Dancers of all skill levels learned two routines with one of Vitality’s co-presidents, Mary Tannos.
Vitality has previously performed at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts’ Firehouse Theatre and the Buddy Holly Center. The student-led dance team performs several dance styles, from lyrical to hip hop.
Tannos, a fifth-year accounting student from Montgomery, Texas, said she has been with Vitality since her freshman year. Tannos said she has witnessed the company and its dancers evolve alongside dance as an art.
“I think we had around 60 girls my first semester, which was insane,” Tannos said. “It was crazy how much space we took up on the stage.”
The company’s semester performances looked much different last year during the pandemic. Vitality was only allowed to have 50 people in their venue at a time, including dancers.
“We had girls cycling in and out backstage, going and sitting in their cars if they weren’t dancing,” Tannos said. “We only had 25 people in the audience at a time.”
Now, Tannos said, Vitality is returning to normal. She said the company’s consistent social media presence has brought in messages from many prospective members.
The practice session began with jazz choreography to Jess Glynne’s “Hold My Hand.” Some attendants came wearing dance athleisure wear with jazz shoes, while others, like Raymond Tran, wore a t-shirt, shorts and sneakers.
“I had to sit down, it was getting too hard,” said Tran, a first-year natural resource management transfer student from Plano, about 20 minutes into the class. “But I like it.”
Mario Ochoa, a first-year nursing student from Houston, said he already had previous dance experience; he was on his high school’s cheerleading team for four years.
“Dancing, for me, is an expression of art,” Ochoa said.
When he read about Vitality in the list of Raider Welcome events, Ochoa said he knew he had to attend this class.
“What I want to get out of dance after college is to have the perfect balance,” Ochoa said. “You’ve got to still focus on your work, you know, your profession, but still be able to make time to take care of your mental health. To be happy while dancing, stuff like that.”
Halfway through the class, co-president Tannos transitioned into teaching a piece of contemporary choreography to “Coloratura'' by Coldplay. A few other students came in to watch the dancers practice.
Nicole Garcia, a second-year transfer kinesiology transfer student from Houston, said she also had dance experience in tap and other styles. Garcia attended the class with her friends, who had no prior advanced dance experience.
“I had to drag them to come with me,” Garcia said during a break.
The class concluded with a question-and-answer session moderated by Tannos and Vitality’s treasurer, Bri Wilkerson.
Auditions to join Vitality will be hosted on Aug. 28, after which the team will practice on Sunday nights. After making the team, members are free to audition their own choreography that Vitality may choose to perform during the semester.
