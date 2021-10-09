As one of the mascots for Texas Tech, Raider Red said he starts his day five hours before kick off.
Making sure he is at all the events before the game begins is his main priority, he said.
“I have to make sure everything is washed and ready to go the night before,” he said. “However, I typically get up five hours before kickoff and meet up with the Spirit Squad at the Student Performance Center four hours before the game is scheduled to start.”
He and his coach Bruce Bills meet days before to schedule everything he needs to be at, Raider Red said. Before a game, fans will first see him with Carpet Tech, who sponsors tailgaters.
Next, he goes to Raider Alley with the Spirit Squad and interacts with fans, kids and alumni, he said. After tailgating, Raider Red said he will be on the field 45 minutes before kickoff to get the crowd excited.
He said his favorite part of being at football games is the special opportunities he gets to be a part of.
“We got Michael Crabtree to sign a jersey, go up on stage with Waka Flocka and shoot the first gun shot before the game,” Raider Red said.
Raider Red’s 50th anniversary is this year, and for homecoming he said he will be celebrated by the alumni, students and fans. Raider Red will be seen at the homecoming parade, bonfire, royalty induction and at Tech athletic events.
